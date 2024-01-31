ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub: Empowering Indigenous Entrepreneurship in Ottawa

In the heart of downtown Ottawa, a heritage house echoes with the aspirations and endeavors of Indigenous entrepreneurs. The ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub, a brainchild of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), serves as a beacon of support and resource for Indigenous businesses in the region. Since its inception in October 2022, the hub has been nurturing Indigenous entrepreneurship, offering co-working space, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities.

Hub's Impact on Indigenous Entrepreneurs

Among many who have benefitted from the hub is Ashley Clark of the Wahta Mohawks. Her jewelry business, Bougie Birch, was transformed into a full-fledged Indigenous business consultation company, thanks to the resources and support from the ADAAWE hub. The hub's offerings extend beyond just physical space - Clark availed herself of mentorship from industry veterans like Claudette Commanda, Sunshine Tenasco, and Karla Briones, who lend their expertise to the community.

ADAAWE: A Catalyst for Collaboration

The ADAAWE hub stands as a testament to the power of collaboration. It has morphed into a vibrant platform where Indigenous business owners can share experiences, learn from each other, and strengthen their business skills. This collaborative environment has borne tangible results. Clark's venture, Bougie Birch, now offers workshops and consultation services. She has even launched a new jewelry line in partnership with an artist she met through the hub.

A Step Towards Reconciliation

But the impact of the ADAAWE hub goes beyond bolstering Indigenous entrepreneurship. Clark has also started a second venture that connects Indigenous vendors with stores, furthering their reach and influence. She credits the hub with significantly accelerating her business development and views it as a positive step towards reconciliation for Indigenous businesses. The ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub in Ottawa has become a symbol of empowerment, fostering growth and fostering reconciliation in the Indigenous business community.