AD Chairmans' Council Meeting: A Testament to Unity, Collaboration, and Shared Vision

The AD Chairmans' Council, a pivotal assembly of divisional leaders in the organization, convened in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on January 24-25. The council comprises the chairpersons from each of the 14 divisional boards across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, elected by members from their respective industries. This year's meeting was a testament to the strength of unity, collaboration, and shared vision in the face of challenging market trends and strategic issues.

Emphasizing Cross-Divisional Collaboration

John Hanna and Todd Day, divisional board chairs for the Electrical-U.S. and HVAC-U.S. divisions respectively, stressed the importance of cross-divisional collaboration. They noted that the past two years have seen a concentrated effort to focus on the priorities of member owners and to shape AD into the premier member-owned entity. This focus was a central theme of the council's discussions, highlighting the value of collective decision-making and shared expertise.

Identifying Market Trends and Strategic Issues

The meeting saw a comprehensive examination of market trends, vital for anticipating future challenges and opportunities. An active ideation process for new initiatives was also a highlight, signaling the council's commitment to innovation and adaptation. The crafting of an action plan targeting strategic issues critical to the growth and interests of AD's independent owner/members was at the heart of these discussions.

Commitment to Enhancing Governance Practices

Eric Findlay, the divisional board chair for Plumbing & Heating-Canada, spoke positively about the meeting's productivity. He acknowledged the joint commitment to enhancing the governance practices and strategies of the member-owned group, a sentiment echoed by other board chairs. The resolve to refine and strengthen divisional governance underpins the organization's mission to serve its member owners effectively.