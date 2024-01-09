en English
ActSJ: Saint John’s Bold Step Towards Achieving Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
The Saint John council has given the green light to the ActSJ Community Energy Action Plan. A significant step towards the city’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the plan sets a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The vision encompasses the entire community, roping in residents, businesses and heavy industries, and is designed to be financially supported by community-wide expenditure.

Understanding the Emission Figures

In 2021, Saint John accounted for a massive 4.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. A lion’s share of this, 3.9 million tonnes, was contributed by heavy industries. The ActSJ plan, as described by Samir Yammine, the director of asset management and environmental performance, is a bold one. It necessitates a significant transformation in the way energy is produced, consumed, and managed.

Setting Ambitious Targets

The plan’s aim is to slash emissions by 60% by 2030 and attain the net-zero mark by 2050. For sectors excluding heavy industry, this signifies a reduction in emissions from 645,000 tonnes to a mere 35,000 tonnes. While the city admits its control over heavy industry emissions is limited, it emphasizes the importance of partnering with these industries as a progressive step.

ActSJ: A Comprehensive Plan

ActSJ is an extensive plan featuring 17 action items. These are categorized into six main areas: decarbonizing industry, enhancing active and public transportation, transitioning to low-emission vehicles and fuels, improving energy efficiency and electrification in buildings, generating renewable energy, and reducing waste. Yuill Herbert from the Sustainability Solutions Group has identified three key challenges that the city will face on its path to net zero. However, with a comprehensive plan like ActSJ in place, the city appears geared up to face and overcome these challenges.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

