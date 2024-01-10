en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Actor Alan Ritchson Channels Jack Reacher in Real-Life Car Robbery Incident

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Actor Alan Ritchson Channels Jack Reacher in Real-Life Car Robbery Incident

Alan Ritchson, the actor noted for his portrayal of the character Jack Reacher on Amazon’s hit series ‘Reacher,’ experienced a life-imitates-art moment while on a dinner date with his wife in Montreal, Canada. Ritchson sprung into action, channeling his on-screen character, when he observed a car robbery in progress. This incident not only highlighted the actor’s real-life heroics but also resonated with the fictional world of Jack Reacher, where crime seems to invariably occur in the protagonist’s vicinity.

From Reel to Real: Actor Turns Hero

The evening began like any other, with Ritchson and his wife stepping out for a meal. It was his wife who first noticed the robbery unfolding. Despite her pleas not to get involved, Alan Ritchson, embodying the spirit of his on-screen character, decided to intervene. He pursued the thief for four city blocks, ultimately subduing him by pinning him against a building. The police arrived shortly thereafter, taking the perpetrator into custody.

Ritchson’s Physical Prowess

This incident underscored Ritchson’s physical fitness, which is in line with the character he plays on the show. His stature has been compared to that of Shea Weber, a hockey player often described as a ‘man mountain.’ His courageous act serves to highlight his suitability for the role of Jack Reacher, a character known for his physical prowess and readiness to combat crime.

The Relevance for Reacher

While Ritchson’s actions could be viewed as risky, they undeniably mirror the world of Jack Reacher, where the protagonist inevitably finds himself in situations that call for intervention. This anecdote was shared as part of a news piece, reinforcing the connection between the actor’s real-life heroics and his portrayal of a crime-fighting character. The incident also sheds light on the role of The Gazette, a publication that has been delivering trusted English-language news and coverage to the community for over 245 years.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
9 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
Boeing, the American multinational corporation, has come under the spotlight following reports of safety and maintenance concerns related to its 737 Max 9 aircraft. There have been incidents of malfunctions onboard an Alaskan Airlines flight, and the discovery of a missing plane door in Oregon has triggered a thorough investigation by the National Transportation Safety
Boeing 737 Max 9 Safety Concerns Escalate as Toronto Faces Property Tax Hike
CBC Radio Overcomes Major Network Disruption Across Canada
31 mins ago
CBC Radio Overcomes Major Network Disruption Across Canada
Yellowknife Resident Discovers Hidden Costs in Transition to Electric Vehicles
37 mins ago
Yellowknife Resident Discovers Hidden Costs in Transition to Electric Vehicles
Bomb Threat at Fort Frances High School: Police Identify Youth Suspect
12 mins ago
Bomb Threat at Fort Frances High School: Police Identify Youth Suspect
Selena Gomez Clarifies Golden Globes Rumors; Canada Faces Pessimism and Severe Weather
20 mins ago
Selena Gomez Clarifies Golden Globes Rumors; Canada Faces Pessimism and Severe Weather
Canadian CH-148 Cyclone Helicopters Battle Maintenance and Upgrade Challenges
29 mins ago
Canadian CH-148 Cyclone Helicopters Battle Maintenance and Upgrade Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
38 seconds
Widower Condemns Yorkshire Ambulance Service for Fatal Delay in Stroke Response
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
1 min
Shiv Sena's Power Struggle: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
2 mins
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
2 mins
UK Government to Exonerate and Compensate Victims of Post Office Scandal
Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test
2 mins
Melbourne Footballer Joel Smith Faces Two-Year Ban After Positive Cocaine Test
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
3 mins
Drawing Parallels: Post Office Scandal and the 2008 Financial Crisis
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
4 mins
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
5 mins
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
5 mins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
28 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
1 hour
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app