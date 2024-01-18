Acclaimed Figure Skating Coach on Trial for Sexual Crimes Against Minors

Matthew Power, a renowned 29-year-old figure skating coach, is under trial at the Supreme Court for alleged sexual misconduct involving minors. The trial commenced with the testimony of Constable Amanda Harnum from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. Harnum disclosed that Power was accused of sending sexually explicit content to underage complainants via the social media platform, Snapchat.

A Storied Career Takes a Dark Turn

Power, recognized as an exceptional instructor of teenage girls in the metro St. John’s area, was taken into custody in 2021. He faced a series of charges including sexual assault, disseminating sexual material to a minor, child luring, and sexual interference. Power’s teaching career had been celebrated and he was even awarded a volunteer coach award in 2019. However, his alleged actions led to his suspension from Skate Newfoundland and Labrador in January 2021, casting a dark shadow over his achievements.

Compelling Evidence and Controversial Defense

During the court proceedings, Harnum testified that Power had allegedly engaged in sexual conversations with an underage complainant. She presented 27 photographs of these messages as evidence. The messages were explicit, containing references to oral sex and requests for sexually suggestive photographs. Power’s defense attorney, Rosellen Sullivan, challenged the validity of the evidence. She questioned the investigation methods, including the failure to track down the original source of the photographs and the lack of verification of one complainant’s description of Power’s residence.

An Unsettling Allegation

The second complainant in the case made even more unsettling allegations against Power. She claimed that the coach had sent her nude photos and videos and had engaged in sexual activities with her whilst she was under the age of 16. This ongoing trial continues to unravel the disturbing allegations against a beloved figure in the local community, leaving many grappling with the harsh realities of the case.