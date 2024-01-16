Accidental Fire Causes Over $5 Million in Damages at Saskatoon Flour Mill

On January 12, a colossal blaze erupted at the P & H Milling Group building in Saskatoon, causing a wave of alarm that was felt throughout the city. The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) has since confirmed that the fire was unintentional, triggered by a malfunctioning piece of machinery on the fourth floor. The flames swiftly spread to the sixth floor, carried by the mill's process piping, causing an estimated damage exceeding $5 million.

Advertisment

Swift Response and Successful Evacuation

The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m., which led to an immediate response from the SFD. Thirteen fire vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was contained by early afternoon, preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of the surrounding areas. The building was promptly evacuated, and it was confirmed by Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan in a news conference that all employees had been safely relocated to another building within the premises.

Damage Assessment and Investigation

Advertisment

While the fire was successfully contained, the aftermath is significant. The total damage caused by the fire is still being assessed, but the initial estimation by the fire investigator suggests it will likely exceed $5 million. This fire at the flour mill is one of the largest in recent memory, its financial implications reverberating throughout the industry.

No Casualties Reported

Despite the magnitude of the fire, the SFD’s swift and efficient response averted any potential harm to individuals. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident, a testament to the effectiveness of the evacuation procedures in place and the concerted efforts of the fire department. The investigation is still ongoing, as the SFD seeks to study the incident in depth and prevent future occurrences.