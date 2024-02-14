Abigail Lapell's 'Anniversary': A Poignant Exploration of Love, Aging, and Commitment

Abigail Lapell, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, is set to release her sixth album, 'Anniversary', on May 10 via Outside Music. The highly anticipated record delves into the profound concept of growing old with a loved one and explores themes of eternal love, fading youth, and the dearly departed.

An Album of Love, Loss, and Lasting Commitment

Lapell's 'Anniversary' is an intimate exploration of the complexities of love and aging. The artist aims to present commitment as both unsettling and comforting, inviting listeners to reflect on their own relationships and the passage of time. Through her poignant lyrics and haunting melodies, Lapell paints a vivid portrait of love that endures through life's inevitable trials and tribulations.

The St. Mark's Church Session: A Hauntingly Beautiful Lead Single

The album's lead single, 'Anniversary Song', was recorded at the 200-year-old St. Mark's Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON. The historic venue's rich acoustics and Lapell's emotive vocals combine to create a truly captivating listening experience. The single serves as a powerful introduction to the album's overarching themes and showcases Lapell's unique ability to convey deep emotion through her music.

Collaborations with Great Lake Swimmers: A Symphony of Talent

In addition to her own moving compositions, Lapell has collaborated with the esteemed indie-folk band Great Lake Swimmers on several tracks for the album. These collaborations add an extra layer of depth and complexity to 'Anniversary', further solidifying its status as a must-listen for fans of folk music and thought-provoking lyrics.

In 'Anniversary', Abigail Lapell has crafted a beautifully introspective album that explores the intricacies of love, aging, and commitment. With its hauntingly beautiful lead single and powerful collaborations with Great Lake Swimmers, the album is sure to resonate with listeners and leave a lasting impression. As we anticipate its May 10 release via Outside Music, 'Anniversary' promises to be a poignant and deeply moving musical experience.