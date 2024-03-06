Abbotsford's Housing Boom Continues: Over 1,000 New Units in 2023, Big Projects Ahead

Abbotsford is witnessing an unprecedented growth in housing development, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. In 2023, the city issued building permits for 1,179 new residential units, nearly doubling the previous year's figure of 621 units. This surge is attributed to several large-scale projects and a forward-looking city planning approach, with applications already in for 260 new units in 2024.

Key Developments Shaping Abbotsford's Landscape

Among the transformative developments, Vicarro Ranch and the former Cooper Farm stand out, contributing significantly to the city's housing inventory. Notably, the Cooper Farm project on McMillan Road is repurposing 63 acres to include almost 400 housing units, also dedicating 18 acres to parkland. Another ambitious project, the McKee Neighbourhood Plan, envisions transforming approximately 2,000 acres on Sumas Mountain into an "outdoor adventure hub," potentially adding up to 9,600 housing units.

Current and Future Housing Projects

The Highstreet Village project near Highstreet Shopping Centre is currently one of the largest under construction, promising over 700 housing units. Meanwhile, Abbotsford's skyline is set to change with the construction of its tallest building, a 31-storey mixed-use development on Garden Street. Furthermore, The Rail District, a master-planned community on the site of the former Clayburn Brick Plant, is another significant development, planning to add 650 residential units and 80,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Looking Ahead: Abbotsford's Housing Future

Abbotsford's approach to housing development is not just about increasing quantity. The city is exploring innovative housing solutions, including low-income and supportive housing, and unique configurations like integrating a bachelor suite within a three-bedroom apartment. With projects like the Abbotsford Tech District on the horizon, Abbotsford is positioning itself as a future-focused city ready to meet the diverse needs of its growing population.