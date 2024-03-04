Abbotsford Airport Shatters Passenger Volume Record, Credits Affordability and Carrier Partnerships

Last year marked a historic milestone for Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), achieving a new passenger volume record with 1,275,484 travelers, showcasing a significant 26.5% increase from its previous peak in 2019. This achievement underscores YXX's recovery and growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, with affordability and strategic partnerships playing crucial roles.

Record-Breaking Growth

YXX's exceptional performance in 2023, with a passenger volume increase of 28.5% over 2022, was attributed to the affordability of travel from Abbotsford and the expansion efforts by carriers like Flair and WestJet. General Manager Parm Sidhu emphasized the impact of competitive pricing and the variety of options available to travelers, enabling frequent trips and enhancing connectivity across Canada. The summer months, in particular, saw daily passenger counts reaching up to 7,400.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

Flair Airlines and WestJet have been instrumental in YXX's success, offering low-cost travel options and expanding service routes. Despite the discontinuation of the Swoop brand by WestJet, plans for increased flight options and a focus on connecting Abbotsford to sun destinations like Mexico promise to sustain growth momentum. The addition of the Abbotsford airport shuttle service by Ace Charters and ongoing infrastructure improvements around YXX further enhance its accessibility and appeal to travelers.

YXX: A Hub for Business and Connectivity

Aside from passenger travel, YXX continues to flourish as a vital hub for the aerospace industry, housing global companies and facilitating new developments like Fast Air's FBO facility. This diversified growth, supported by a strategic vision and collaborative efforts, positions YXX as a key economic enabler in Abbotsford, promising sustained development and connectivity for businesses and travelers alike.

As Abbotsford International Airport looks towards the future, its record-breaking performance in 2023 not only highlights the resilience and potential of the region's travel and aerospace sectors but also sets a new benchmark for growth and innovation. With a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and strategic partnerships, YXX is poised to continue its trajectory as a leading destination for passengers and businesses, contributing significantly to the economic vitality of Abbotsford.