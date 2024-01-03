en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

A Year of Change: Canada’s Privacy Law Developments in 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
A Year of Change: Canada’s Privacy Law Developments in 2023

Over the course of 2023, Canada observed remarkable shifts in privacy legislation, marked by several noteworthy developments. From the implementation of Quebec’s Law 25 to the proposed amendments of Bill C-27, the landscape of privacy law underwent significant transformations.

Quebec’s Law 25: A Stepping Stone in Privacy Protection

Quebec’s Law 25 introduced its second part on September 22, 2023, incorporating stringent enforcement mechanisms such as administrative monetary penalties and penal offenses. It also granted a private right of action for privacy violations. Quebec businesses were required to establish privacy policies, formal complaints processes, and practices for the use and destruction of personal information, prompting a paradigm shift in privacy management.

Bill C-27: A Potential Revamp of Canada’s Privacy Laws

Federally, Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act, proposed amendments that could potentially revamp Canada’s privacy laws. The proposed changes include the introduction of the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the establishment of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. The Act also sparked debates around the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, which stirred concerns among stakeholders, leading the Minister of Innovation to propose amendments.

Investigation into OpenAI’s Data Scraping Practices

In a similar vein, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada launched an investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT for its data scraping practices. This move echoed that of Italy’s Data Protection Authority, hinting at an international trend in privacy scrutiny.

British Columbia’s Privacy Breach Requirements

In British Columbia, new mandatory privacy breach requirements were enacted. These requirements mandated public bodies to develop privacy management programs and report breaches that pose significant harm, marking a significant step in privacy regulation.

Decisions on Notable PIPEDA Cases

Additionally, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) delivered decisions on two key PIPEDA cases. One involved a breach by the Agronomy Company of Canada, and the other concerned Home Depot’s unauthorized sharing of personal data with Facebook. These decisions underscored the critical need for businesses to adhere to privacy regulations and highlighted the potential penalties for non-compliance.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ottawa Courthouse Constable's Winter Clothing Drive for Released Prisoners Faces Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival's Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids ...
@Agriculture · 7 mins
2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team’s Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By Salman Khan

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hamilton Police Service Engages Racialized Communities in New Race-Based Data Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
22 seconds
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
1 min
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
2 mins
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
2 mins
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
3 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
3 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
6 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app