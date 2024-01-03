A Year of Change: Canada’s Privacy Law Developments in 2023

Over the course of 2023, Canada observed remarkable shifts in privacy legislation, marked by several noteworthy developments. From the implementation of Quebec’s Law 25 to the proposed amendments of Bill C-27, the landscape of privacy law underwent significant transformations.

Quebec’s Law 25: A Stepping Stone in Privacy Protection

Quebec’s Law 25 introduced its second part on September 22, 2023, incorporating stringent enforcement mechanisms such as administrative monetary penalties and penal offenses. It also granted a private right of action for privacy violations. Quebec businesses were required to establish privacy policies, formal complaints processes, and practices for the use and destruction of personal information, prompting a paradigm shift in privacy management.

Bill C-27: A Potential Revamp of Canada’s Privacy Laws

Federally, Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act, proposed amendments that could potentially revamp Canada’s privacy laws. The proposed changes include the introduction of the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the establishment of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. The Act also sparked debates around the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, which stirred concerns among stakeholders, leading the Minister of Innovation to propose amendments.

Investigation into OpenAI’s Data Scraping Practices

In a similar vein, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada launched an investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT for its data scraping practices. This move echoed that of Italy’s Data Protection Authority, hinting at an international trend in privacy scrutiny.

British Columbia’s Privacy Breach Requirements

In British Columbia, new mandatory privacy breach requirements were enacted. These requirements mandated public bodies to develop privacy management programs and report breaches that pose significant harm, marking a significant step in privacy regulation.

Decisions on Notable PIPEDA Cases

Additionally, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) delivered decisions on two key PIPEDA cases. One involved a breach by the Agronomy Company of Canada, and the other concerned Home Depot’s unauthorized sharing of personal data with Facebook. These decisions underscored the critical need for businesses to adhere to privacy regulations and highlighted the potential penalties for non-compliance.