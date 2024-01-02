A Warm December in British Columbia Caps Off a Record-Breaking Year

British Columbia’s December of 2023 was notably mild, with the mean temperature at Vancouver International Airport hitting 7 degrees Celsius, nearly double the typical average for the period. This placed it as the third warmest December in the region since record-keeping began in 1896. Weather stations across the province echoed this trend, documenting temperatures that ranked from the second to fifth warmest December on record. Despite the warm temperatures, precipitation was low, exacerbating the ongoing drought concerns in the province.

A Year of Extremes

The year 2023 was globally recognized as the hottest in at least 125,000 years, with global average surface temperatures reaching record highs. Canada was no exception; the country experienced unprecedented heatwaves, dry conditions, and wildfires, fueled by the effects of climate change. Carbon emissions from the Canadian wildfires alone nearly equaled the nation’s typical annual emissions from all sources.

El Niño’s Role in Rising Temperatures

Scientists point to the El Niño climate pattern as a significant contributor to these record temperatures. Nearing its peak, this pattern is expected to raise planetary temperatures by a few tenths of a degree Celsius, potentially pushing average planetary temperatures more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. This current El Niño is considered strong and could peak in weeks or months, potentially bringing record warmth in the first half of 2024.

The Domino Effect of El Niño

El Niño’s warmth across the Pacific has far-reaching effects, leading to drought in parts of the world such as Indonesia, southeast Asia, and southern Africa. The past eight years have been the hottest on record, and regardless of how the climate fluctuates, El Niño’s influence on global temperatures and weather patterns will continue to be significant.

Looking forward to the first week of January, Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor forecasts cooler temperatures with the possibility of snow at higher elevations. Despite the recent warm spell, the province’s drought concerns remain unalleviated, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in addressing climate change.