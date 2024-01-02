en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

A Warm December in British Columbia Caps Off a Record-Breaking Year

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
A Warm December in British Columbia Caps Off a Record-Breaking Year

British Columbia’s December of 2023 was notably mild, with the mean temperature at Vancouver International Airport hitting 7 degrees Celsius, nearly double the typical average for the period. This placed it as the third warmest December in the region since record-keeping began in 1896. Weather stations across the province echoed this trend, documenting temperatures that ranked from the second to fifth warmest December on record. Despite the warm temperatures, precipitation was low, exacerbating the ongoing drought concerns in the province.

A Year of Extremes

The year 2023 was globally recognized as the hottest in at least 125,000 years, with global average surface temperatures reaching record highs. Canada was no exception; the country experienced unprecedented heatwaves, dry conditions, and wildfires, fueled by the effects of climate change. Carbon emissions from the Canadian wildfires alone nearly equaled the nation’s typical annual emissions from all sources.

El Niño’s Role in Rising Temperatures

Scientists point to the El Niño climate pattern as a significant contributor to these record temperatures. Nearing its peak, this pattern is expected to raise planetary temperatures by a few tenths of a degree Celsius, potentially pushing average planetary temperatures more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. This current El Niño is considered strong and could peak in weeks or months, potentially bringing record warmth in the first half of 2024.

The Domino Effect of El Niño

El Niño’s warmth across the Pacific has far-reaching effects, leading to drought in parts of the world such as Indonesia, southeast Asia, and southern Africa. The past eight years have been the hottest on record, and regardless of how the climate fluctuates, El Niño’s influence on global temperatures and weather patterns will continue to be significant.

Looking forward to the first week of January, Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor forecasts cooler temperatures with the possibility of snow at higher elevations. Despite the recent warm spell, the province’s drought concerns remain unalleviated, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in addressing climate change.

0
Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Audit Assesses Canada's Progress in Greening Federal Fleet

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Deliv ...
@Canada · 59 seconds
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Deliv ...
heart comment 0
The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors
Ontario’s Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Topped Regina Public Library’s Most Borrowed List in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince Harry's 'Spare' Topped Regina Public Library's Most Borrowed List in 2023
Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
14 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
41 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
48 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
50 seconds
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
51 seconds
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
53 seconds
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
54 seconds
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
55 seconds
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
57 seconds
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app