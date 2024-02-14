A Sign of the Times: A New Musical Celebrating the Spirit of the 60s

Stepping into the transformative era of the 1960s, Chilina Kennedy takes center stage in 'A Sign of the Times', a captivating new musical that resonates with the spirit of liberation and empowerment. The production began its journey on February 8, 2024, at New World Stages, promising an enchanting exploration of the progressive social movements that defined the decade.

Advertisment

A Blast from the Past

The musical, presented by The York Theatre Company, features an array of classic pop hits from iconic artists such as Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, and Dusty Springfield. With music supervision by Joseph Church and direction by Gabriel Barre, 'A Sign of the Times' transports the audience to 1965 New York City, where the pulse of change beats strong.

The Intersection of Music and Social Change

Advertisment

As Kennedy herself reveals, the 1960s hold a special place in her heart, particularly the music and the themes of liberation that defined the era. In 'A Sign of the Times', she portrays Cindy, a small-town girl who moves to New York City to pursue a career as a photographer and challenge the patriarchal norms of society.

The production delves deep into the political equality themes that marked the 1960s, with Kennedy's character playing a pivotal role in the narrative. As Cindy navigates the bustling streets of New York, she encounters various progressive social movements that shape her worldview and inspire her to take a stand.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Kennedy on stage are a talented cast of performers, including Ryan Silverman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Akron Lanier Watson, and Crystal Lucas-Perry. Together, they bring to life the vibrant energy of the 1960s, breathing new life into the timeless songs that defined the decade.

A Musical Journey Through Time

With its infectious '60s bops and powerful message of feminism and empowerment, 'A Sign of the Times' offers a unique perspective on a pivotal moment in history. Kennedy, who has been attached to the project for eight years, expresses her excitement and dedication to the production, stating that it represents a true labor of love.

As the curtain rises on opening night, February 22, 2024, audiences can look forward to a captivating musical experience that combines the magic of the 1960s with a poignant exploration of the progressive social movements that continue to shape our world today. In the words of Chilina Kennedy, 'A Sign of the Times' is more than just a musical - it's a journey through time that celebrates the power of music, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring pursuit of equality and justice.