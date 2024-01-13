A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer

At 62, Brian Meyer received a diagnosis that many dread – Stage 4 prostate cancer. Opting for retirement, he decided to dedicate his remaining days to his favorite pursuits: salmon fishing, hiking, camping, and cherishing moments with family and friends. Yet, despite his best efforts to uphold a positive demeanor, the menace of an aggressive liver cancer that severely curtailed his life expectancy heightened his anxiety. The unexpected solace came in the form of a 25 milligram dose of psilocybin, administered under a unique Canadian program aimed at offering emotional succor to terminally ill patients.

Psychedelic Journey to Peace

In August, Brian, along with nine others, embarked on a psychedelic odyssey at Roots to Thrive, a wellness center situated on Vancouver Island. The journey encompassed a six-hour experience with the drug, bracketed by preparatory and subsequent group therapy sessions. The program, which has been operational since 2022 under Canada’s special access program, has facilitated 168 patients to experience the effects of psilocybin – a substance still deemed illegal by the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, with exceptions only in Oregon and Colorado, where psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy is witnessing initial phases of legalization.

Shared Experiences and Support

Roots to Thrive emphasizes the importance of group therapy as a platform to magnify shared experiences and bolster mutual support. Brian’s experience with psilocybin was a cocktail of emotions, punctuated by interruptions and the strong reactions of others, but ultimately culminated in a profound sense of connection and tranquility.

A Final Farewell

Three weeks post his transformative journey, Brian recounted his positive experiences and soon after, breathed his last, peacefully embraced by his loved ones. The role of psychedelics in palliative care has been underscored by clinical studies, most notably an investigation from New York University that reported considerable reductions in depression and anxiety levels among cancer patients after a single dose of psilocybin. Researchers affirm that while psychedelics may not cure diseases, they hold the potential to render the remaining time deeply meaningful for patients.