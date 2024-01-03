en English
A National School Food Program: Canada’s Strategic Investment in the Future

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
A National School Food Program: Canada’s Strategic Investment in the Future

Winter break is over and Canadian children are back to their classrooms. However, the return to routine doesn’t bring relief for many families. They are grappling with a daunting challenge – soaring food insecurity. High housing costs leave little room for other necessities, and food often gets the short end of the stick. A potential solution to this escalating crisis lies in the development of a national school food program.

The Promise of a National School Food Program

This isn’t a new idea. In fact, it has been a commitment of the Liberal government since 2019 and was included in their 2021 election platform. However, it remains unimplemented. The program promises to alleviate financial pressure on families by saving them an estimated $130 to $190 per month per child. But the benefits extend beyond mere cost savings. It could contribute positively to children’s health and education.

Manitoba’s Model and the Economic Boost

Manitoba’s new NDP government has proposed a $30 million school nutrition program. This could potentially serve as a model for the rest of Canada. An investment of $200 million in the 2024 budget towards this initiative is suggested as a starting point towards the promised $1 billion over five years. The economic implications of such a program are no less significant. It could create up to 207,700 jobs and stimulate the economy by supporting local farmers and suppliers. The ‘farm-to-school’ approach implemented in the United States has demonstrated that every dollar spent generates significant local economic activity.

Beyond Financial Relief

But the implications of a national school food program go beyond just financial relief and economic stimulus. It could also contribute to gender equality. The program could reduce the gendered burden of food preparation and increase women’s participation in the labor market. Evidence from high-income countries indicates that school food programs can yield returns up to seven times the investment in terms of human health and economic benefits.

The implementation of a national school food program is seen as a strategic investment in Canada’s future. It has the potential to improve affordability, educational outcomes, economic growth, and gender equality. As children resume their school routines, it’s high time for Canada to make good on its commitment and turn this promise into reality.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

