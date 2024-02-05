A Farewell to the Main Gut Bridge: Demolition Sparks Nostalgia in Stephenville Crossing

As the evening sun dips beneath the horizon, a sense of melancholy descends upon Stephenville Crossing, Newfoundland. A significant chapter of its history closes with the demolition of the Main Gut Bridge. The bridge, an emblem of the town's vibrant past, has been standing tall since 1942, a part of the Newfoundland Railway, is now giving way to time and decay.

The Nostalgia of a Community

The bridge, having been a silent witness to the town's many stories for over 80 years, has evoked a wave of nostalgia and sadness within the community. The town's Mayor, Lisa Lucas, acknowledged the emotional toll the demolition is having on the townspeople, for whom the bridge was more than a crossing—it was a symbol of their shared heritage. Despite the structure's minimal use in recent years, primarily for ATV crossings following the removal of the railway and the installation of a new highway, its place in the hearts of the townspeople remained undiminished. A testament to this is the Facebook group comprising over 1,500 members, where locals have been sharing their cherished memories and photographs of the bridge.

Preserving the Legacy

In a bid to keep the memory of the Main Gut Bridge alive, the town council has embarked on an ambitious plan. A part of the bridge will be preserved and displayed in the community, serving as a tangible reminder of the town's history and the bridge's legacy. Additionally, a charity calendar featuring photographs of the bridge submitted by residents is also in the works. These initiatives will ensure that while the bridge may not stand in its original form, its legacy will continue to be a part of the town's story.

Responsible Demolition

The task of dismantling the bridge, which has become structurally unsound due to corrosion and decay, has been entrusted to Bursary Excavating and Development. The company, undertaking the project at a cost of just under $1 million, is committed to ensuring that the demolition process is carried out responsibly. Measures are being taken to prevent debris from the demolition from pollifying the ocean, demonstrating a commendable balance between progress and environmental responsibility.