A Day of Diverse Delights: Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody Gear Up for a Vibrant Lineup of Events

Imagine a day where the fabric of community life is woven with threads of music, wildlife, sports, and the arts, all stitched together by the spirit of volunteerism. This is not a figment of imagination but a reality set to unfold on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, across Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody. A series of events, each unique in its offering, promises to cater to a wide array of interests, bringing together residents to celebrate, learn, and contribute to their vibrant communities.

A Call to Youth: Shaping the Future

At the heart of the day's activities is an event that beckons the youth of Port Moody-Coquitlam. Hosted by MP Bonita Zarrillo, a youth council event offers a dual opportunity: to earn volunteer credits and to voice ideas for enhancing both the riding and the country. Amidst discussions, pizza serves as an additional lure, symbolizing the blend of casual camaraderie and serious civic engagement. This initiative underscores the importance of youth involvement in shaping future policies and community projects.

Living in Harmony with Nature

As urban areas expand, encounters between humans and wildlife grow more frequent. Addressing this reality, the City of Port Moody, in collaboration with the Stanley Park Ecology Society, presents a free educational seminar on coexisting with coyotes. This timely event, especially during the coyotes' breeding season, aims to equip residents with knowledge and strategies to live harmoniously alongside these often-misunderstood creatures. It’s a testament to the community’s commitment to fostering a balanced coexistence with the natural world.

Celebration of Arts, Sports, and Music

The day's events span a wide spectrum of interests. Music lovers can revel in the melodies of Shania Twain, honored by the tribute act Totally Twain at the Inlet Theatre. Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Legion branch 263 in Coquitlam is set to host an evening of live music with Whiskey Bent, promising an atmosphere filled with camaraderie and tunes.

Sports enthusiasts are not left behind, with the Coquitlam Express hockey team slated to face off against the Chilliwack Chiefs. It’s more than just a game; it’s a display of skill, teamwork, and community support that brings people together in a shared passion.

For those inclined towards the arts, an adult art event at Place des Arts introduces participants to the intricacies of woven paper art, while Terry Fox Secondary showcases 'The Lightening Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,' starring grade 12 student Connor Savage. These events highlight the creative talents within the community, offering both entertainment and inspiration.

In a world often divided by differences, the diverse lineup of events in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody on February 23 serves as a reminder of the strength found in community engagement and the rich tapestry of interests that bind us. From the voices of the youth to the harmonious coexistence with nature, and the celebration of arts, sports, and music, this day promises to be a microcosm of community life at its best.