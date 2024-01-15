en English
A Century Apart: Comparing The Globe’s Coverage of Two Pandemics

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
A Century Apart: Comparing The Globe’s Coverage of Two Pandemics

Scanning the annals of history, examining The Globe’s coverage of two pandemics, separated by a century, paints a stark contrast: the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918 and the current COVID-19 pandemic. The juxtaposition reveals a fascinating evolution in journalistic ethos, societal priorities, and our collective understanding of public health crises.

Reporting a Century Ago: The Spanish Influenza

During the Spanish flu, a pandemic that snatched away nearly 50,000 Canadian lives from a population of just over eight million, The Globe adopted an approach that today would be deemed a journalistic anomaly. The crisis was mostly relegated to the inside pages of the publication. A notable exception was a front-page letter from the widow of Captain Roy Kain, a victim of the flu. However, the urgency and front-page attention that the pandemic’s severity warranted were conspicuously absent.

The editorial pages of the time were tepid, with investigative reporting taking a backseat. Most content consisted of reprinted public health advice, often failing to critically engage with the unfolding crisis. The tone of the coverage reflected the times, the context, and the constraints of the era.

The Globe in the COVID-19 Era

Fast-forward to the present, and the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic by The Globe is an altogether different journalistic endeavor. The pandemic has consistently featured front-page stories, reflecting the unprecedented global crisis it represents. The editorial stance has been strong and unambiguous, with investigative reporting being a significant part of the coverage.

Veteran health columnist, André Picard, led the charge with a clarion call to shut down the country before the enforcement of lockdowns. This proactive, fact-based approach starkly contrasts with the previous century’s coverage.

Understanding the Contrast

The divergence in the coverage of the two pandemics may be partly attributed to the context of the times. In 1918, amidst the Spanish flu, The Globe was engrossed in covering the end of World War I. The limited space of a physical newspaper was another factor, unlike the digital expansiveness at the publication’s disposal during COVID-19.

Furthermore, in early 20th century Canada, public health fell primarily under the purview of municipalities and provinces. There was no national health department, a structure that changed over time with calls for reform. Notably, recently enfranchised women were at the forefront of these calls, pushing for the creation of a national health department during the war.

As we continue to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, understanding these historical contrasts can shed light on how our response to public health crises has evolved, and how our collective consciousness, reflected through journalism, has adapted to face these challenges head-on.

Canada Health History
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

