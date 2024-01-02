A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada’s Tech Landscape

The frosty landscape of Barrie, Ontario is gearing up to host the 2nd Annual Ski and Snowboard CyberSecurity Conference on February 29. This unique event, nestled in the heart of the Heights Ski & Country Club, offers a refreshing blend of adrenaline-pumping winter sports and high-octane cybersecurity discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, engage in thought-provoking sessions, and take to the slopes for some winter fun.

High-Speed Internet Access on the Rise

Meanwhile, in the wider tech landscape, Canada is making strides toward its ambitious goal of providing high-speed internet to 98% of households by 2026. The current figure stands at an impressive 93.5%, thanks to the $3.225 billion Universal Broadband Fund and other strategic investments. These initiatives have already fueled 295 projects, including 45 in 2023, extending connectivity to over 200,000 households.

Global Semiconductor Production Gearing Up

On the global front, the World Fab Forecast report by SEMI reveals that semiconductor production capacity is set to grow by 6.4% in 2024. This surge is driven by key sectors such as logic, foundry, AI, and HPC applications. The industry is bracing for the launch of 82 new volume fabs by 2024, with 11 projects slated for 2023 and 42 for 2024.

Generative AI in Business

Generative AI is carving out a significant place within IT budgets and operations. A substantial 54% of businesses anticipate that these tools will enhance productivity and customer experience. Yet, employee training remains a formidable hurdle. INTO, a firm specializing in conversational AI technology, has secured pre-seed investment to further refine its technology, with a particular focus on the hospitality industry.

Microsoft’s App Installer Protocol

In other news, Microsoft has disabled the App Installer feature’s protocol due to misuse by threat actors. This move has implications for application developers. As we look ahead, 2024 is expected to bring a gamut of developments across HR and generative AI, quantum sciences, AI, telecommunications, PC channel and MSPs, channel strategy, and cybersecurity planning.