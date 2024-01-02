en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada’s Tech Landscape

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada’s Tech Landscape

The frosty landscape of Barrie, Ontario is gearing up to host the 2nd Annual Ski and Snowboard CyberSecurity Conference on February 29. This unique event, nestled in the heart of the Heights Ski & Country Club, offers a refreshing blend of adrenaline-pumping winter sports and high-octane cybersecurity discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, engage in thought-provoking sessions, and take to the slopes for some winter fun.

High-Speed Internet Access on the Rise

Meanwhile, in the wider tech landscape, Canada is making strides toward its ambitious goal of providing high-speed internet to 98% of households by 2026. The current figure stands at an impressive 93.5%, thanks to the $3.225 billion Universal Broadband Fund and other strategic investments. These initiatives have already fueled 295 projects, including 45 in 2023, extending connectivity to over 200,000 households.

Global Semiconductor Production Gearing Up

On the global front, the World Fab Forecast report by SEMI reveals that semiconductor production capacity is set to grow by 6.4% in 2024. This surge is driven by key sectors such as logic, foundry, AI, and HPC applications. The industry is bracing for the launch of 82 new volume fabs by 2024, with 11 projects slated for 2023 and 42 for 2024.

Generative AI in Business

Generative AI is carving out a significant place within IT budgets and operations. A substantial 54% of businesses anticipate that these tools will enhance productivity and customer experience. Yet, employee training remains a formidable hurdle. INTO, a firm specializing in conversational AI technology, has secured pre-seed investment to further refine its technology, with a particular focus on the hospitality industry.

Microsoft’s App Installer Protocol

In other news, Microsoft has disabled the App Installer feature’s protocol due to misuse by threat actors. This move has implications for application developers. As we look ahead, 2024 is expected to bring a gamut of developments across HR and generative AI, quantum sciences, AI, telecommunications, PC channel and MSPs, channel strategy, and cybersecurity planning.

0
Canada Cybersecurity
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Winnipeg Assault Ends in Tragedy: Man Charged with Manslaughter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Alberta's Highway 3 Expansion: Progress and Preservation Cross Paths

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Teenager Charged with Multiple Offenses After Bear Spray Attack in Regina

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call ...
@Canada · 10 mins
Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call ...
heart comment 0
Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call
K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue

By Sakchi Khandelwal

K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue
South Okanagan Transforms Winter Without Snow: A Tale of Ice Skating and Community Spirit

By Salman Khan

South Okanagan Transforms Winter Without Snow: A Tale of Ice Skating and Community Spirit
Honda Service Technician Endangers Safety with Reckless Test Drive

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Honda Service Technician Endangers Safety with Reckless Test Drive
Latest Headlines
World News
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
9 seconds
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
15 seconds
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
19 seconds
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
19 seconds
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
21 seconds
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
34 seconds
FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos's iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant
Investigations Initiated into Potential Chemical Leaks at Ty Llywd Quarry
45 seconds
Investigations Initiated into Potential Chemical Leaks at Ty Llywd Quarry
Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Partner to Commercialize AI Model for Colorectal Cancer
47 seconds
Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Partner to Commercialize AI Model for Colorectal Cancer
Dallas Debates Ban on Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Tradition Versus Modernity
53 seconds
Dallas Debates Ban on Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Tradition Versus Modernity
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
10 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
12 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
46 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app