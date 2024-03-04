9 Story Media Group Cuts Global Workforce by 3%, Reduces NY Physical Presence Amid Market Challenges

Toronto-headquartered 9 Story Media Group is scaling back its global workforce and downsizing its New York office in a strategic move to navigate current market challenges. The company, known for its vibrant presence in the animation industry, announced headcount reductions in Toronto, New York, and Dublin, while also initiating a redundancy process in Dublin in compliance with Irish law. The total workforce reduction is estimated to be less than 3% of its over 1,000 employees worldwide, reflecting the company's effort to align its organizational structure with the evolving business landscape.

Advertisment

Strategic Adjustments in Challenging Times

In response to the industry's downturn, 9 Story Media Group has been compelled to reassess its operational and physical assets. This reassessment has led to the decision to scale down its office space in New York due to the current facilities being larger than necessary for its needs. The company is on the lookout for a more suitable office space and, in the interim, will transition its New York team to remote work. This move aims to preserve the company's development, creative partnerships, research, curriculum, and interactive initiatives in New York, while keeping production efforts focused in Toronto, Dublin, and Bali locations.

Continued Creative Output

Advertisment

Despite these organizational changes, 9 Story Media Group and its subsidiary Brown Bag Films remain committed to delivering high-quality content. The announcement of the workforce reduction comes alongside the unveiling of new series such as 'Let's Go, Bananas!' set for a spring launch on CBC and CBC Gem, and the delivery of 'Dee & Friends in Oz' to Netflix, which premiered on February 5. These releases highlight the company's continued focus on creativity and innovation, even as it navigates through operational adjustments.

Looking Ahead

The strategic decisions made by 9 Story Media Group to reduce its workforce and physical footprint reflect a broader trend of adaptation within the media and entertainment industry. As companies worldwide adjust to the shifting dynamics of the market, including consumer preferences and technological advancements, such moves are becoming increasingly common. For 9 Story, these adjustments are not just about responding to current challenges but also about positioning the company for sustainable growth and success in the future. By rightsizing its business to match current production volumes, the company aims to maintain its agility and continue its legacy of storytelling excellence.