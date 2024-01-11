en English
Aviation

777 Partners Faces Legal Action Over Missed Payments by Flair Airlines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
777 Partners Faces Legal Action Over Missed Payments by Flair Airlines

Investment firm, 777 Partners, finds itself in a mounting legal dispute with multiple aircraft lessors over missed payments by Flair Airlines, a portfolio company. This Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier has reportedly been grappling with its financial obligations, leading to missed lease payments for aircraft. The lessors have consequently instituted legal proceedings against 777 Partners to recover their unpaid dues.

Flair Airlines: Caught in Turbulence

Flair Airlines, not named as a defendant in the case filed in London, has been experiencing difficulties in fulfilling its financial commitments. The airline reportedly defaulted on lease payments for four jets, including a Boeing 737-800 and three 737 Max 8 planes. This development has led to increasing concerns over the airline’s financial stability and its ability to sustain operations while meeting lease agreements.

777 Partners: Under Legal Fire

The legal action initiated against 777 Partners and its subsidiary, 600 Partners, involves a hefty sum of $30 million. The lessors allege that despite repeated notifications about their financial obligations, 777 Partners and 600 Partners persistently ignored calls to settle the outstanding payments. The lawsuit asserts that 777 Partners provided a guarantee for each of the four leases, while 600 Partners backed three. As a reaction to the legal proceedings, 777 Partners declared that it considers the English proceedings to be premature or an abuse of the English court system, possibly indicating a stay application.

Implications for 777 Partners

With a vested interest in the airline industry, this lawsuit could have substantial repercussions for 777 Partners. Not only does it raise questions about the firm’s investment in Flair Airlines, but it also puts potential reputational and financial risks into sharper focus. The outcome of the legal dispute remains uncertain, but it holds significant implications for both Flair Airlines’ operational viability and the integrity of 777 Partners’ investment portfolio.

Aviation Business Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

