64th Vernon Winter Carnival: A Carnival of Games Set to Enthrall Visitors

Mark your calendars for the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, ready to paint the town vibrant from February 2 to 11, with a delightful ‘Carnival of Games’ theme. An astonishing array of 145 events spread over its 10-day tenure ensures there’s something for everyone, regardless of age or interests.

A Grand Celebration with Free Events

This year’s carnival benefits from provincial grants totaling $70,000, facilitating the provision of 38 free events for locals and visitors alike. The carnival kickstarts with the Balloon Glow at Polson Park, featuring enchanting performances from fire dancers and jugglers, accompanied by a selection of food trucks.

Introducing Yeti – The New Mascot

Adding to the excitement, the carnival introduces a new mascot, Yeti, who will join the traditional jesters Jopo and Jopette. Yeti, personifying the spirit of winter, will mingle with the crowd, adding to the festive atmosphere and creating memorable moments for the attendees.

Diverse Activities for Everyone

Activities range from in-person to ‘at-home’ events, including a snow sculpture making contest and an essay competition for students. Highlight events encompass the Sip & Savour event, the SnowGlobe concert, and the beloved carnival parade. A special Family Fun Park will be teeming with games, electric fat bikes, mini snowmobiles, and a spectacular fireworks display, making it a must-visit spot for families.

As the carnival concludes, it invites participants for a 10K race and 3K fun run, marking a thrilling end to the ten-day festivity. With the organizers eagerly hoping for more snow to facilitate the snow sculpture contest at Silver Star Mountain Resort, the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival promises a winter wonderland experience like no other.