3.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Sudbury: Mining Event at Creighton Mine

In the pre-dawn hours of January 3rd, the residents of Sudbury, Ontario were awakened by an unexpected tremor. In the stillness of the early morning, the ground beneath the city shook briefly and sharply. The event was soon confirmed by Earthquakes Canada as a 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

Unearthing the Cause

The epicenter of the seismic activity was traced back to a point five kilometers northwest of Lively, a small town on the outskirts of Sudbury. After an investigation, it was discovered that the source was not naturally occurring but rather a result of a mining event at the Creighton Mine operated by Vale. The company reported that the tremor was caused by a ‘fault slip event’ triggered during a development blast on the mine’s 8330 level.

Safety Measures and Protocols

Fortunately, the quake occurred during an hour when the mine was sparsely populated. Only one employee was underground at the time of the blast. Vale confirmed the individual’s safe return to the surface, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the safety of its employees. In the aftermath of the seismic activity, Vale has implemented its Significant Seismic Event protocol. This involves isolating the affected areas and planning to conduct thorough inspections once energy levels stabilize back to normal.

Understanding the Risks and Preparations

Vale acknowledged that such fault slip events could occur intermittently as mining operations interact with subterranean geological structures. The company has emphasized that emergency response procedures are in place to maintain strict safety standards during such incidents. For community members with inquiries or concerns related to the event, Vale has directed them to contact the company’s Community Concerns Line for further information. The local community is also invited to share their experiences of the quake in the comments section, fostering a dialogue about the event and its impact.