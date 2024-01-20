29-Year-Old Woman Charged with Manslaughter in 2-Year-Old Hit-and-Run Case

In a major breakthrough, a 29-year-old woman from La Ronge, Saskatchewan, has been apprehended and charged with manslaughter along with multiple other offenses relating to a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place over two years ago. The tragic event resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man from Sucker River, after he was struck and critically injured in a parking lot on Francis Robert Street, on September 30, 2021.

Details of the Incident

On the fateful day, the La Ronge RCMP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Frances Roberts Street. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as a young man from Sucker River. In the initial phase of the investigation, a blue hatchback was recovered, but the case remained open as no suspects were immediately identified.

Breakthrough in the Case

On January 16, 2024, after more than two years of rigorous investigation, the La Ronge RCMP made a significant breakthrough in the case. They located and arrested an adult female at a residence in the La Ronge District. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Christine Charles.

Charges Laid

Christine Charles now faces several charges including manslaughter, criminal negligence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation while impaired of a motor vehicle causing death, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death. Charles is scheduled to appear in the La Ronge Provincial Court on February 1, 2024.

This hard-won success is the result of a collaborative effort involving various police departments and specialized teams, shedding light on a case that had left a community in mourning and seeking justice. The arrest not only brings a measure of closure to the victim's family but also serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the value of persistent law enforcement.