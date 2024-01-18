22-Year-Old Charged with Igniting Nova Scotia's Largest Wildfire

In an unprecedented event, 22-year-old Dalton Clark Stewart, a resident of Villagedale, Nova Scotia, has been charged in relation to the Barrington Lake wildfire, the most extensive in the province's history. Stewart now faces severe penalties under the Forests Act for an act that led to the destruction of 23,000 hectares of land.

Charges and Potential Penalties

Stewart has been hit with three charges under the Forests Act: igniting a fire without the landowner's permission, failing to control its spread, and negligently leaving it unattended. The repercussions of these charges are grave, with the potential for up to $50,000 in fines and a six-month jail term. Stewart is expected to appear in court in Shelburne on March 7, 2024, to face these charges.

Details of the Wildfire

The Barrington Lake wildfire, which started on May 26, 2023, near Barrington Lake, rapidly spread to become the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history. The fire consumed a staggering 23,000 hectares before it could be controlled on June 13 and was not fully extinguished until over a month later. The fire caused significant damage, destroying or severely damaging multiple structures in Shelburne County and forcing more than 6,000 people from their homes.

The Province's Response

The province's Natural Resources Department has issued a statement regarding the charges against Stewart. The department continues to investigate another significant wildfire from 2023 in Tantallon, which resulted in the destruction of 150 homes. The charges against Stewart and the ongoing investigations serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of irresponsible behavior concerning fire management in forested areas.