Agriculture

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

The United Nations (UN) has marked 2024 as the International Year of Camelids, putting a global spotlight on animals like llamas, alpacas, and camels. These creatures are not just known for their unique charm, but they play a critical role in providing food, generating income, and holding cultural significance, particularly in regions like the Andean highlands of South America. They embody resilience to climate change, which could be bolstered with greater awareness and investment.

Alpaca Agri-Tourism on the Rise in Ontario

Ontario, a province in Canada, is experiencing a surge in alpaca agri-tourism. Over the past two decades, the number of farms has ballooned from a modest 5-10 to over 60. Keith Adam, owner of Serendipity Farm and Sanctuary, is one such farmer who has ridden the wave of this growth. Transitioning from a corporate career, Adam embarked on a journey of breeding llamas and alpacas and later started sheltering unwanted animals from other farms.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam’s farm gained popularity for offering calming llama walks. Alpacas in Ontario are also bred for their precious fleece and for show. Yet, they are also appreciated for their gentle imprint on the fields, consuming less and causing less damage than larger animals like horses or cattle. Interestingly, they even have communal poop piles, contributing to keeping the fields clean.

UN Declaration Could Boost Interest in Camelids

With the UN’s declaration, Adam and other camelid farmers are anticipating a surge in interest in their farms and sanctuaries. The spotlight on camelids could mean more people appreciating these animals for more than just their cute appeal. It could lead to more investments and initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting these resilient creatures, recognizing their role in livelihoods, cultural heritage, and climate resilience.

Camelids: From South America’s Highlands to Ontario’s Farms

This story of camelids, from the Andean highlands to Ontario’s farms, is a testament to the enduring appeal and multifaceted significance of these animals. As the world grapples with climate change and seeks sustainable solutions, the resilience and low environmental impact of camelids make them deserving recipients of the UN’s recognition. So, here’s to 2024, the year of the camelids, and to a future where we value and protect these incredible animals.

Agriculture Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

