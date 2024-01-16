2024 Prefeasibility Study Unveils Major Improvements for Courageous Lake Project

Unveiling a brighter future for the Courageous Lake project, the 2024 Prefeasibility Study (PFS) has articulated significant enhancements in both the project's economic and resource estimates. Notably, the gold reserves in the measured and indicated resource category have experienced a substantial surge of 39%, now standing at an impressive 11 million ounces.

Location and Economic Indicators

Located in the Courageous Lake greenstone belt in the Slave Structural Province, 240 km northeast of Yellowknife, NWT, the project has shown a hefty growth in its after-tax net present value (NPV), with a 5% discount, now towering at $523 million. The internal rate of return (IRR), another crucial economic indicator, has seen an improvement to 20.6%, with a payback period of 2.8 years. Furthermore, the annual production rate is expected to hover around 201,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of a modest $999 per ounce, positioning the project comfortably in the lowest quartile of the World Gold Council cost curve.

Significant Reductions and Increases

The PFS has also brought to light a 50% reduction in initial capital to $747 million, and a 73% upswing in after-tax NPV 5%. The average gold reserve grade has experienced an increase of 19% to 2.6 grams per tonne, and the life of mine strip ratio has decreased by 39% to 7.58, further strengthening the project's potential.

Expanding Potentials

Seabridge chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk highlighted the fact that the PFS only covers a mere 30% of the identified resources, suggesting a significant potential for extending the mine life beyond the projected 12.6 years. The Courageous Lake project primarily encompasses two deposits, with only the Courageous Lake deposit included in the current PFS, which is based on data from 616 drill holes. The measured and indicated resource is 145.2 million tonnes at 2.36 grams per tonne, while the inferred resource is 40.6 million tonnes at 2.52 grams per tonne. Plans for a separate preliminary economic assessment are being considered for an underground expansion below the Courageous Lake pit.

Accessibility and Operations Plan

The property is accessible via a winter road linked to the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road that serves nearby mines. The planned mining operation includes an open pit truck and shovel operation, with onsite processing involving crushing, grinding, flotation, pressure oxidation, and cyanide leaching to produce gold doré. Waste rock and flotation tailings will be managed at a co-placement storage facility, with neutralized leach tailings placed separately, ensuring a sustainable and efficient operation.