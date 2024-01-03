en English
Automotive

2024 Nissan Frontier Takes a New Route Amidst Midsize Pickup Upgrades

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
2024 Nissan Frontier Takes a New Route Amidst Midsize Pickup Upgrades

The midsize pickup segment is experiencing significant updates in the 2024 model year. The Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma have undergone major redesigns, while the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon have enhanced their off-road capabilities. The Jeep Gladiator hasn’t been left behind, with notable upgrades in its latest model. However, Nissan Canada’s strategy for the Frontier is distinctively different.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier’s New Approach

The 2024 Nissan Frontier lineup has been streamlined. The more affordable S, SV, and SV Midnight Edition models are now missing from the lineup, leaving only the PRO-4X variant. The base Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the PRO-4X variant starts at $51,998. With the addition of other fees, the starting price edges closer to $55,000 before taxes. The price increase, however, is a modest $250 more than the 2023 model.

Luxury Features in the PRO-4X Package

The PRO-4X Luxury package, starting at $55,498, adds premium features such as leather seats and a top-tier Fender audio system. Despite the increase in price, all 2024 Frontiers will be powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Interestingly, there is a slight decrease in fuel efficiency compared to the previous non-PRO-4X models. However, regular gas will suffice for this model, a benefit over some competitors requiring premium fuel.

Frontier’s Challenges and Competition

Despite these updates, the retro-style Frontier Hardbody Edition will not be available in Canada. Furthermore, Consumer Reports has ranked the Frontier among the top 10 least reliable 2024 models due to issues with the transmission, body, and electrical accessories. Meanwhile, competition in the segment is heating up. The newly launched Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger are vying for dominance with modern features and powerful performance. The compact Ford Maverick also poses a challenge with its impressive fuel efficiency, towing capacity, and affordable pricing.

Automotive Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

