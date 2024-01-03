en English
Business

2024 Market and Industry Outlook: Predictions, Trends and Opportunities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
2024 Market and Industry Outlook: Predictions, Trends and Opportunities

In the face of a new year, 2024, the global landscape anticipates a series of intriguing developments across markets and industries. A recent Maru poll suggests Canadians remain optimistic about the impending year, hopeful it will outshine the tribulations of 2023. The landscape of technology and economics is poised for a transformation, with AI-driven productivity revolutions, as outlined by Peapack private wealth management, leading the charge.

Market trends and Predictions

The cannabis industry projects a leveled playing field due to the increase in the Ontario retail cannabis store cap. Expert insights and predictions from industry veterans like Ted Dixon and Bruce Campbell shed light on the financial markets, raising concerns over low new home starts and insider buying. In an era of electrification, the auto industry faces unique challenges, as stated by Flavio Volpe.

The Tech Scene

As the world becomes increasingly digital, tech giants Amazon and Samsung are making notable strides. Amazon introduces a more aggressive opt-out approach to ads, creating a stark contrast with Netflix’s advertising strategy. Meanwhile, Samsung is ready to launch its new Galaxy S24, equipped with AI capabilities, poised to capture a significant market share.

Economic Forecasts and Industry Updates

Amidst the flurry of predictions, Tom Essaye warns of equity market risks due to the rate optimism that marks 2024. The tech sector’s performance, alongside the constraints of the Canadian dollar and strategies for market positioning for lower rate paths, form the crux of economic forecasts. A notable highlight is a Canadian dress rental company addressing the one-time wear dilemma, indicating a shift towards sustainable fashion.

Wrapping Up

The piece concludes with a nod towards the energy industry’s consolidation and commodity strategist’s predictions for gold. The potential impact of U.S. rate cuts on markets, alongside film and wine recommendations for the New Year, serve as lifestyle content. Finally, the FAANG stocks witness a shift in investment preferences towards Alphabet and Amazon, setting the tone for the investment landscape of 2024.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

