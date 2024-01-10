en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Financial Forecast: Diverse Predictions Signal a Vibrant Year

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
2024 Financial Forecast: Diverse Predictions Signal a Vibrant Year

In a world constantly in flux, financial analysts and strategists continually strive to provide a semblance of predictability. For the upcoming year, the forecasts paint an intriguing picture of the potential trajectory of the financial sector. Notable industry figures like Ken Fisher are optimistic, suggesting that markets could rise by over 10% this year, with the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) potentially outperforming others.

Emerging Trends and Influences

In the realm of cannabis, the CEO of Tilray discusses the importance of diversification beyond the industry’s traditional confines. Furthermore, loosened restrictions in the U.S. could be a game-changer for cannabis stocks, analysts predict. On the technology front, Bruce Croxon underlines the necessity for AI companies to protect and appropriately remunerate data, hinting at the evolving dynamics of this sector.

Interestingly, the hype around a Bitcoin spot ETF is considered underappreciated in the market, according to Bitwise’s CEO. This could signal a potential shift in the cryptocurrency market, an arena notorious for its unpredictability.

Financial Projections and Expectations

Macquarie’s Wizman opines that March is premature for rate cuts. Instead, a top strategist advises focusing on ‘growth at a reasonable price’, emphasizing quality over quick gains. The office space market in Canada might face challenges in 2024, but CBRE Canada’s chairman anticipates improvements in the same year.

On the currency front, an FX strategist deems the Canadian dollar overvalued. This brings attention to the Bank of Canada’s flexibility to maneuver based on various inflation data. This year could be challenging for crop profits, but there’s potential growth in store for Sleep Country, according to analysts.

The Energy Sector and Beyond

ATB forecasts a positive year for the Canadian energy sector, albeit not as robust as the previous year. The technology giant NVIDIA, however, may experience a significant drop, warns an analyst. Healthcare stocks are tipped as sound investment options, with portfolio managers predicting growth stocks outperforming value stocks.

A potential Biden-Trump rematch is anticipated for the 2024 U.S. election, adding another layer of intrigue to the year’s outlook. With U.S. banks expected to offer good returns for investors and the TSX poised for a significant catch-up trade, the financial landscape seems fertile for strategic investments.

Canadian Economic Outlook

Reports suggest a possibility of a short-lived and shallow recession in Canada. Deloitte Canada and Desjardins Securities Inc. delve into the effects of reducing temporary workers and international students on this potential recession and the subsequent recovery. With the rise in Canada’s population growth having a mixed impact, boosting the labor market but escalating housing costs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering policy adjustments. It’s a delicate balance, and its handling could significantly impact the country’s economic landscape in 2024.

0
Business Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Amazon Announces Layoffs at Prime Video and MGM Studios
Amazon, the online retail behemoth, has announced significant layoffs across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, impacting several hundred roles. The job cuts are part of a broader workforce reduction within the company that has seen over 27,000 roles eliminated across a range of departments since the end of 2022. Mike Hopkins, who oversees
Amazon Announces Layoffs at Prime Video and MGM Studios
'Bourbon Blaze': The Fire That Tested America's Spirit
4 mins ago
'Bourbon Blaze': The Fire That Tested America's Spirit
Philippine PUV Drivers Grapple with Economic Hurdles Amid Jeepney Modernization Program
4 mins ago
Philippine PUV Drivers Grapple with Economic Hurdles Amid Jeepney Modernization Program
Revision Error Keeps SBB in Large Cap Segment: Nasdaq Nordic
2 mins ago
Revision Error Keeps SBB in Large Cap Segment: Nasdaq Nordic
Wall Street Traders on Tenterhooks Awaiting CPI Data Release
2 mins ago
Wall Street Traders on Tenterhooks Awaiting CPI Data Release
Justin L. Mack Parts Ways with Financial Planning Podcast, Sets Stage for New Era
3 mins ago
Justin L. Mack Parts Ways with Financial Planning Podcast, Sets Stage for New Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
40 seconds
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
1 min
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
2 mins
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
2 mins
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
2 mins
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
3 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
4 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
4 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
5 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app