2024: A Year of Spectacular Sky Shows with Peak Northern Lights and Celestial Events

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
2024: A Year of Spectacular Sky Shows with Peak Northern Lights and Celestial Events

As the new year unfolds, the sky above us promises a spectacle of lights and celestial events. The northern lights, known scientifically as the aurora borealis, are set to paint the night sky with a palette of vibrant hues. The phenomenon is a result of the Sun’s activities, as explained by Bill Archer, a mission scientist and aurora specialist at the Canadian Space Agency. The Sun discharges particles and plasma into the cosmos, a phenomenon referred to as solar wind. This wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, causing a release of energy that sends particles in the upper atmosphere spiraling downward. As these particles collide with gases, they excite them, making them glow in various colors.

The Science of Colors

The colors emitted during this spectacle are not random. Oxygen typically gives off green and red light, while nitrogen glows purple. The intensity of the northern lights tends to peak during the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle. 2024 happens to be one of those peak years, thus heightening the chances of witnessing the northern lights. For the best viewing experience, enthusiasts are advised to look skyward around midnight, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., on clear nights, and in northern areas.

Under the Icelandic Skies

While the northern lights are a spectacle in themselves, Iceland offers even more for sky gazers and adventure seekers. Despite a recent volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula, the island nation remains open for tourism. The eruption has sparked interest in volcano-related experiences, including tours of lava tunnels and the Lava Show in Reykjavik. The expansion of Akureyri Airport and the opening of the Highland Base at Kerlingarfjöll will boost tourism and provide an easier path for visitors to witness the captivating northern lights.

Celestial Events of 2024

The year 2024 has a line-up of other exciting celestial events. The highly anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8th will create daytime darkness and a ring of fire visual effect. The comet 12P Pons Brooks will make its closest pass by Earth in 70 years during this eclipse. Other events include the Venus and Mars conjunction in February, the zodiacal light phenomenon, the Perseid meteor shower in August, and the appearance of four supermoons in the fall. In addition, increased solar activities captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory promise more opportunities to see the Northern Lights.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

