2024: A Year of Celestial Wonders, Olympic Games, and Emerging Destinations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
As the calendar turns to 2024, a series of global events are set to enthrall the world, from the natural spectacle of a total solar eclipse to the grandeur of the Olympics in Paris. On April 8, spectators across North America will witness a celestial wonder as the moon, in close proximity to Earth, will veil the sun, creating an unusually broad and long-lasting totality.

Experiencing the Cosmic Ballet

Encompassing Mexico, Canada, and 13 U.S. states, the solar eclipse promises a unique experience. In Mexico, Mazatlán’s Portal Eclipse Festival will offer spiritual programs to complement the celestial phenomenon. Northward, NASA will broadcast the eclipse from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while in Niagara Falls, Canada, Cosmologists Without Borders will present space-themed programs.

The Olympic Spirit Returns to Paris

In addition to this astronomical spectacle, the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics will illuminate Paris. The opening ceremony, set alongside the River Seine, will mark the start of an event transforming famous monuments into sports venues. The Grand Palais and Château de Versailles will host various events, adding a touch of historical grandeur to the competitive spirit.

Paris Celebrates Art and Restoration

Paris is not only preparing for the Olympics but also the 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist exhibition and the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral post-restoration. Both events are set to attract art enthusiasts and history buffs alike, making Paris a must-visit destination in 2024.

Emerging Travel Destinations and Sustainable Options

For those seeking quieter alternatives, Yamaguchi in Japan offers a serene escape from the popular Kyoto. The city’s Gion Festival is set to return in full force, promising a rich cultural experience. On the other side of the world, New Zealand’s Great Journeys showcases the country’s natural beauty through scenic train journeys, offering a sustainable travel option. Back in the U.S., the Grand Canyon National Monument, a protectorate of ancestral lands of Indigenous tribes, invites visitors to explore its iconic landscapes.

Recovery and Resilience in Hawaii

Meanwhile, Maui, Hawaii, recovers from devastating wildfires. While Lahaina remains closed, other areas are now welcoming tourists and volunteering opportunities, embodying the spirit of resilience and community. In 2024, our planet offers a tapestry of experiences, from celestial spectacles to human triumphs, underlining the enduring allure of exploration and discovery.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

