2023 in Review: Navigating the Highways and Byways of the Automotive Industry

As we reflect on the automotive industry of 2023, we see a year of resilience and transformation. Amidst the backdrop of pandemic-induced supply shortages and supply-chain disruptions, the sector has witnessed a significant rebound. New car inventory levels, despite remaining below pre-pandemic figures, are gradually rising, a testament to the industry’s tenacity.

Adapting to New Realities

Amidst these challenges, dealers and automakers are evolving their business models, increasingly encouraging customers to factory order their vehicles. This strategy has helped manage inventory, with CarEdge providing monthly updates on new car inventory data, helping consumers make informed choices.

Despite these promising signs, new car prices soared to an average of $66,288 in 2023. This sharp increase, attributed to the supply-chain issues and plant closures during the pandemic, has been further exacerbated by high interest rates, with Canadians paying an average of $797 monthly for new car payments by June 2023.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Meanwhile, the automotive additive manufacturing market is expected to reach $5.3 billion in revenues in 2023, with 3D printing becoming the primary technology for automotive prototyping, tooling, and final part production. This projection indicates the industry’s growing reliance on innovative technologies to drive growth and sustainability.

International Collaboration and Trends

The 18th edition of Automechanika Shanghai, which welcomed 185,284 visitors from 177 countries, emphasized collaboration and knowledge sharing for the future of the automotive industry. The focus was on the energy transition, electrification, and connectivity, underpinning the global shift towards sustainable transport solutions. The event also highlighted the expected leap in NEV production and sales in the Chinese market.

Personal Anecdotes and Advice

On a lighter note, columnists like Andrew Clark and Lou Trottier offered insights into the quirks and challenges of driving. Clark discussed the often-overlooked issue of LED headlights’ brightness, which can be blinding for other drivers. Trottier addressed the debate around windshield wipers being left up while parked, dispelling the myth that it causes the wiper arms to lose downward force due to stretched springs. In another instance, a Vancouver resident’s $230 fine for an empty bike rack obscuring her license plate led to a nationwide discussion on such obstructions’ legality. These stories, while seemingly trivial, provide a fascinating glimpse into the everyday realities of driving.

As 2023 draws to a close, the automotive industry continues to adapt, innovate, and confront challenges head-on. It is a testament to human resilience, creativity, and the unyielding drive to move forward.