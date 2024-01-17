2022: A Year of Significant Surge in Executive Pay in the Oil and Gas Sector

In 2022, the oil and gas sector witnessed a dramatic surge in executive pay, as revealed by a comprehensive study conducted by the Bedford Consulting Group. The analysis of compensation packages at 143 North American oil and gas companies showed a meteoric rise in the remunerations of chief executives, with median pay varying significantly depending on company assets. The year saw a median increase of at least 20% across five of the seven asset tiers outlined in the report. In some cases, executives received pay hikes of up to 75%.

Disparity in Executive Pay

According to the data, companies with total assets less than $100 million paid their CEOs a median salary of $425,255. In stark contrast, those with assets over $30 billion awarded their chief executives with a median pay of a staggering $16.6 million. The disparity in executive compensation underscores the vast differences in financial prowess within the industry.

Factors Fueling the Pay Surge

The significant growth in executive pay coincided with the recovery of the oil and gas industry from previous downturns and low commodity prices. A critical factor contributing to the rise in oil prices and, consequently, the increase in executive compensation was Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The geopolitical event stoked global concerns over energy security, pushing the demand for energy higher. The demand was further propelled by the development of new export terminals along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Canada's Oil Boom and Executive Pay

In Canada, the surge in oil prices led to record profits for numerous energy companies in 2022. The Canadian oil and gas sector is expected to witness further increases in executive compensation in the coming years, particularly with the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. However, it's worth noting that despite the industry's strong position, the leadership lacks diversity. The report highlights that only 3.2% of CEOs and 11.6% of all NEOs in the oil and gas industry are female, indicating a dire need for more inclusive practices.