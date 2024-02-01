2018 World Junior Hockey Team Players Charged in Sexual Assault Investigation

Five players from the 2018 world junior hockey team - Dylan Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, and Michael McLeod - have been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation. The charges follow media reports that the players were ordered to surrender to London police. Michael McLeod faces an additional charge for being a party to the offence.

A Surrender and a Gathering Storm

One of the players, Alex Formenton, was seen entering the police station with his lawyers. The other four players weren't photographed outside the building. The charges came in quick succession, with each player being charged on consecutive days from Friday, January 26th to Tuesday, with court appearances scheduled for the following Monday.

Police Conference and Legal Response

London police have scheduled a news conference to provide more details about the investigation. Chief Thai Truong and Detective Sergeant Katherine Dann will lead the conference. However, the police declined to comment before the event. Lawyers representing the accused players have stated that their clients maintain their innocence and intend to contest the allegations in court.

Roots of the Investigation

The charges are connected to an alleged sexual assault incident dating back to June 19, 2018. Following a lawsuit settlement in 2022 with a woman alleging sexual assault by eight members of the gold medal-winning team at a Hockey Canada fundraiser, an investigation was launched. The players, some of whom are now in the NHL, have been allowed to go on an indefinite leave from their professional clubs amid the charges.