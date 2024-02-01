1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Sells for Record $3.41 Million at Barrett-Jackson Auction

On a bustling auction floor in Arizona, a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL gullwing, an emblem of automotive excellence, was auctioned for an unprecedented $3.41 million during the recent Barrett-Jackson event. This staggering price, the loftiest among the 2,000 collectible vehicles on offer, symbolizes a significant milestone for two Victoria-based businesses: CoachWerks Restorations and Silver Arrow Cars.

The Triumph of Victoria's Vintage Car Restoration Scene

Victoria, British Columbia, is widely recognized as a hub for vintage car restorations, and the record-breaking sale of the gullwing has accentuated the city's prowess in this sector. The pivotal players behind this success were none other than Dave Hargraves and Eric Cherneff from CoachWerks, and Tim Quocksister, the founder of Silver Arrow Cars. Their jubilation went beyond the commercial accomplishment, reflecting a shared and deep-rooted passion for classic cars.

A Winning Partnership

The success story of the gullwing sale can be attributed to the harmonious partnership between Silver Arrow Cars and CoachWerks Restorations. While Silver Arrow takes pride in sourcing classic Mercedes SL300s, CoachWerks is renowned for their methodical and meticulous restoration work. This symbiotic relationship has been a cornerstone of their success in the realm of classic car restoration.

Restoring Classics: A Labor of Love and Precision

Reviving such automotive gems is an extensive, often years-long process, as evidenced by the auctioned gullwing, which underwent a painstaking five-year restoration. The team's focus extends beyond the technical aspects; they also ensure that the cars are driven and tested to confirm their mechanical readiness. For some like Cherneff, the love for classic cars led to a career shift, underscoring the level of dedication and passion that goes into each project.

With the record-breaking Barrett-Jackson sale now a part of their illustrious history, the team is already geared up for future ventures, including the restoration of another gullwing that may set new records. Despite the labor-intensive nature of the work, their unwavering dedication to restoring classic cars continues to fuel their journey forward.