14-Year-Old Arrested After Self-Inflicted Gun Injury in Prince Albert

In the early hours of Thursday in the 500 block of 12th Street Northwest, Prince Albert, a chilling scene unfolded as a 14-year-old boy accidentally injured himself while attempting to load a sawed-off shotgun. The youth, who was in unauthorized possession of the firearm, hastily fled the scene post-accident, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and heightened fear.

Apprehension and Charges

Following the incident, the young boy was eventually apprehended by the Prince Albert Police Service. The arrest occurred after he had received treatment at Victoria Hospital for his self-inflicted injuries. The charges leveled against him include unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and reckless discharge of a firearm. The boy's court hearing is scheduled for January 26.

Search and Discovery

Immediately after the incident, police officers and canine units were dispatched for the search of the youth. However, the initial search bore no fruit. It was later discovered that he had been picked up by a vehicle and taken to the hospital. The firearm, a crucial piece of evidence, was eventually located on the roof of a structure in the 1200 block of 5 Avenue Northwest. The successful recovery of the firearm was facilitated by the Prince Albert Fire Department.

Call for Responsible Firearm Ownership

In light of the incident, the Prince Albert Police Service has reiterated the importance of responsible firearm ownership. They have stressed the potential dangers and consequences of unauthorized possession and use of firearms, particularly in the hands of minors. The police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving firearms to help prevent such incidents in the future.