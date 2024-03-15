130 Windsor Dakkota Workers Seek New Jobs as Stellantis Shifts Contract to CPK Interior Products

Over 130 workers at Windsor's Dakkota Integrated Systems face an uncertain future after Stellantis decides to move its contract to another manufacturer. Unifor Local 444's president, Dave Cassidy, announced the company's decision, emphasizing the union's commitment to ensuring every worker finds a new position, either with CPK Interior Products or Stellantis itself.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Shift Sparks Union Action

Unifor Local 444 was caught off guard this Tuesday when Dakkota Integrated Systems, a key player in the auto parts industry, received notice that its production contract with Stellantis would not be renewed. The contract, crucial for the livelihood of over 130 employees, was instead awarded to CPK Interior Products, a company specializing in automotive interior parts. This sudden shift prompted immediate action from the union, with President Dave Cassidy taking the lead in negotiations to secure a future for the affected workers.

Union Solidarity and Worker Security

Advertisment

Despite the initial shock, the spirit among Dakkota's workforce remains high, buoyed by strong union support. Cassidy's meetings with both Stellantis and the workers underscored a collective belief in the power of union advocacy to navigate through this transition. The focus now turns to the bargaining table, where Unifor is determined to secure severance packages and closure agreements, ensuring that each employee receives the compensation and support they deserve. With the current contract set to expire in August, time is of the essence.

Broader Implications for Windsor's Auto Sector

This development is not isolated, marking a significant moment in Windsor's auto manufacturing landscape. Dakkota is the last of four local parts manufacturers represented by Unifor Local 444 to renegotiate its standing with Stellantis, highlighting broader trends in the industry's contractual dynamics and labor relations. As the union and companies navigate these changes, the outcomes will likely set new precedents for future negotiations across the sector.

As the situation evolves, the resilience and solidarity demonstrated by Dakkota's workers and their union represent a beacon of hope amidst uncertainty. This incident not only underscores the importance of strong labor representation but also prompts a closer examination of the shifting sands within the auto manufacturing industry. As Unifor Local 444 continues its fight, the community watches closely, aware that the implications of this transition extend far beyond the immediate fate of 130 workers.