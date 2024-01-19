10-Year Prison Sentence for Former Performing Arts School Staff Who Exploited Male Students

Philip Heerema, a former staff member of The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a series of sexual crimes against six male students. The victims, aged between 15 and 17, were under his authority between 1992 and 2013. Heerema's crimes included sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring, and creating child pornography.

Advertisment

Talented and Vulnerable Prey

The judge noted in his sentencing that Heerema had 'identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued and groomed' these young men, who were not only exceptionally talented but also notably vulnerable. Heerema's resignation from the school materialized in 2014 when police started investigating several complaints against him.

A Stage for Blossoming Talents

Advertisment

The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts, where Heerema was previously employed, offers training in music and dance to students between the ages of 11 and 18. The educational journey for these students culminates in grandstand shows performed during the Calgary Stampede every July, an event that holds the city in great anticipation each year.

Setting Precedence for Offenders

The 10-year sentence for Heerema sends a stern message to those who seek to exploit their positions of authority for sexual gains. His conviction and sentencing also underscore the importance of safeguarding our children and young adults, particularly those who are uniquely gifted and therefore more susceptible to manipulation and exploitation.