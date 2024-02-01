Canada Declassifies Report, Sheds Light on Nazi Refuge Post-World War II

In a bid for transparency, the Canadian federal government has declassified parts of a hitherto concealed report, shedding light on the extent to which Canada served as a sanctuary for Nazis post-World War II. The report known as the Rodal Report, initially drafted for the 1985 Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada, has been partially available to the public. As of recent, however, 15 more pages of the 618-page document have been unveiled.

The Rodal Report: Unveiling History

The Rodal Report, now available on the Library and Archives Canada (LAC) website, reveals historical policies and circumstances that facilitated the entry and settlement of Nazi war criminals in Canada. This release is in alignment with the government's commitment to transparency, and forms part of an ongoing review of historical records related to war crimes investigations.

The Deschênes Commission: Seeking Truth

The Rodal Report was a key component of the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada, also known as the Deschênes Commission. Established in 1985, the commission was tasked with investigating allegations of Nazi war criminals finding refuge in Canada.

Canada's War Crimes Program: Ensuring Justice

Canada's War Crimes Program works relentlessly to prevent individuals involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide from entering the country. This involves immigration proceedings, citizenship revocations, and criminal investigations and prosecutions. The recent unredaction of parts of the Rodal Report underscores the government's continued commitment to this cause.