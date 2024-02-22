West Africa Faces Diesel Dearth: A Deep Dive into the Decline of Gasoil Imports

Imagine waking up to find that the fuel which powers your daily life, from the buses to the generators that light your evenings, is becoming a scarce commodity. This is not a hypothetical scenario for many in West Africa, but a stark reality as the region grapples with a significant reduction in gasoil and diesel imports. February saw these imports plummet to a 16-month low, a situation that has sent ripples across nations, affecting everything from transportation to the cost of living.

The Crux of the Crisis

According to data from Vortexa, West Africa's imports of gasoil and 10ppm diesel by sea for the first three weeks of February fell to 728,000 tonnes. This marks a notable decrease in the daily average compared to January. Countries like Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and Senegal have all witnessed a downturn in imports. The depreciation of local currencies in Ghana and Nigeria has further exacerbated the situation, eroding purchasing power and limiting access to US dollars, crucial for buying these imports. However, it's worth noting that Nigeria, the giant of Africa, saw a slight uptick in its gasoil imports despite the overarching trend.

Behind the Scenes: Prices and Supply

The root cause of this downturn can be traced back to the surge in prices. The price for high-sulphur gasoil cargoes at the Lome trading hub in Togo was significantly steeper than the premium for ultra low-sulphur diesel cif ARA. This discrepancy made it less economically viable for importers. Additionally, the rise in Ice gasoil futures, spurred by concerns over supply disruption and regional instability, particularly the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, has played a critical role in heightening price volatility and uncertainty in the market.

The consequences of these shortages are felt most acutely by the inland countries of the Sahel region. Togo and Burkina Faso have reported shortages, while Niger faces the dual challenge of Islamist security threats complicating transportation and an urgent need to explore exporting to Chad, which is also grappling with a gasoil shortfall. This situation underscores a crucial weakness in West Africa's energy supply chain, highlighting the region's vulnerability to global market fluctuations and local geopolitical tensions.

Looking Ahead: Autonomy and Adaptation

In response to this crisis, leaders of the Sahel countries, including Niger's President Abdourahamane Tiani, have initiated discussions on achieving greater energy autonomy. One proposed solution is increasing domestic refining capacity, a move that could insulate the region from future shortages and price shocks. While such measures offer a glimmer of hope, they also underscore the broader challenges faced by West Africa in securing a stable, affordable energy supply.

The current downturn in diesel and gasoil imports serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of West Africa's energy infrastructure. It highlights the urgent need for regional cooperation, investment in domestic energy solutions, and a concerted effort to mitigate the impacts of global market dynamics. As the region navigates these turbulent waters, the path to energy autonomy and resilience remains fraught with challenges but also ripe with opportunity.