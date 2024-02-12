Nigeria Customs Seize 52 Elephant Tusks Worth N300 Million in Joint Operation

In a significant blow to wildlife trafficking, the Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) intercepted 52 units of elephant tusks worth N300 million in a joint enforcement operation in Mfum, a border town of Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Illicit Trade

The seizure, which weighed approximately 200kg, was the result of a coordinated effort by the Special Wildlife Office and the Customs Police Unit. This operation underscores the persistent issue of wildlife trafficking and the critical role law enforcement agencies play in combating the illegal trade of endangered species.

The arrest of a Cameroonian national, Mohammed Ibrahim, in possession of these tusks and a pistol with live ammunition, further highlights the intricate web of this illicit trade.

Advertisment

A Suspected Specialist in Tusk Exportation

Ibrahim is suspected of specializing in the exportation of tusks across international borders, a grave offense that not only threatens the survival of elephants but also undermines regional security and rule of law.

The arrest and seizure send a strong message to those involved in such activities: Nigeria will not be used as a transit route for illicit products.

Advertisment

Call to Vigilance

The NIS has urged border communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This collective effort is crucial in protecting our wildlife and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our ecosystems.

As we grapple with the implications of this latest seizure, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking. It's a battle that requires our utmost vigilance and commitment.

Today's date: 2024-02-12

In the face of such rampant exploitation, the fight to preserve our wildlife and their habitats becomes even more pressing. The actions of the NIS are commendable, but the responsibility lies with all of us to protect these magnificent creatures from extinction.