George Yungo: Triumph Over Depression Through Music and Entrepreneurship

Cameroonian afrobeats and hip hop artist, George Yungo, known professionally as Big Hookz, has openly shared how his battle with depression profoundly influenced his musical career and entrepreneurial journey. Facing financial lows and personal hardships, Yungo found solace and strength in his music, leading to the creation of tracks that resonated with many. This experience not only shaped his musical style but also inspired him to pen a book, From the Music to the Money, aimed at guiding aspiring artists through the complexities of the music industry.

From Despair to Success

In the throes of depression, Yungo faced significant financial and personal challenges, losing crucial business deals and grappling with a sense of hopelessness. It was during this period that he discovered the therapeutic power of music, which became both a refuge and a catalyst for personal transformation. His journey from despair to success is a testament to the resilience and creativity that can emerge from the darkest of times. Yungo's subsequent musical works, enriched by his experiences, garnered acclaim and solidified his place in the industry.

Navigating the Music Industry

Yungo's insights into the music business, drawn from his personal struggles and triumphs, culminated in the creation of his book, From the Music to the Money. The book serves as a comprehensive guide for emerging artists, offering practical advice on navigating the complexities of the music industry. Yungo's motivation behind the book was to share the knowledge he had accumulated, aiming to bridge the gap for artists who might be lacking in business acumen or industry insight.

Future Collaborations and Aspirations

Looking ahead, Yungo expressed his desire to collaborate with a diverse array of artists, including Angelique Kidjo, Koffi Olomide, and contemporary afrobeats stars like Burna Boy and Davido. These potential collaborations highlight his ambition to blend different musical styles and cultures, further enriching his sound. Yungo's story is not just one of overcoming personal adversity but also of embracing growth and learning, underscoring his belief in the transformative power of music and entrepreneurship.