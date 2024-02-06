Ebenezer Essoka Takes Over as Chairman of MTN Cameroon

MTN Cameroon, a leading mobile telecommunication provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ebenezer Essoka as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. The decision was taken during a board meeting held in Johannesburg on February 2, 2024. With a hefty experience of over 30 years in the corporate world, Mr. Essoka succeeds Mr. Colin Mukete, who has been at the helm since the company's inception in 2002.

Legacy of Leadership

Mr. Mukete has been instrumental in steering MTN Cameroon's trajectory, transforming it into the country's largest mobile operator. His leadership and strategic vision have been pivotal in the company's growth and expansion. The announcement about this significant changeover was made at a grand dinner hosted by the MTN Group.

Transition and Continuity

At the event, Mr. Mukete expressed his readiness for a smooth transition and his intention to continue contributing to MTN Cameroon's growth as a Board Director and Shareholder. His continued involvement ensures the seamless integration of Mr. Essoka's leadership. Mr. Essoka's appointment underscores MTN Cameroon's commitment to robust and effective leadership as it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the telecommunications industry.

Welcoming the New Chairman

The MTN Group Board Chairman, Mr. Jonas Mcebisi, and Senior Vice President Mr. Ebenezer Asante both acknowledged Mr. Mukete's contributions and welcomed Mr. Essoka. Mr. Essoka, a highly respected figure in the African banking sector, is known for his extensive experience in finance and governance. The event was attended by MTN Group Executives, Board Members from MTN subsidiaries, and key figures from the Mobile Money Corporation.