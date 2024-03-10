African Health Ministers Vow to End Malaria Deaths, Sign Yaoundé Declaration

In a landmark move, health ministers from 11 African countries with the highest malaria burden convened in Yaoundé, Cameroon, committing to an accelerated plan to eradicate malaria deaths across the continent. This gathering, co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Cameroon, brought together key stakeholders in the fight against malaria, a disease that continues to heavily afflict the African region.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Declaration

The Yaoundé Declaration, signed by the ministers, outlines a comprehensive approach to combating malaria. It emphasizes stronger leadership, increased domestic funding for malaria control programs, further investment in data technology, and the application of the latest technical guidance. The declaration also highlights the importance of enhancing multi-sectoral collaboration and building partnerships for funding, research, and innovation. Through this declaration, the ministers expressed their unwavering commitment to reducing malaria mortality and holding each other accountable for the outlined commitments.

Challenges and Strategies

Advertisment

Despite significant global progress in the fight against malaria, recent years have seen a stall in advancements, particularly in the African region which bears 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of the deaths. A combination of factors, including humanitarian crises, climate change, and biological threats such as insecticide and drug resistance, has contributed to this situation. The conference aimed to address these challenges by reviewing progress, discussing funding, agreeing on effective strategies, and establishing a roadmap for increased political commitment and societal engagement in malaria control.

Looking Forward

The commitment by African health ministers marks a pivotal moment in the battle against malaria. By aligning with the "High burden to high impact" approach launched by WHO and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, there is renewed hope for significant progress. This approach is founded on political will, strategic information, better guidance, and a coordinated response. As the African region moves forward, the success of these efforts will largely depend on the implementation of the commitments made in the Yaoundé Declaration and the mobilization of sufficient resources to turn the tide against malaria.