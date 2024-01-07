Stung Treng Ramsar Site: A Biodiversity Hotspot Facing Post-Pandemic Challenges

In the northern reaches of the Mekong River, within Cambodia’s Stung Treng province, lies the Stung Treng Ramsar site. This 1,460-hectare wetland, a crucial ecological landmark, teems with biodiversity, offering a haven for kingfishers, Irrawaddy dolphins, and countless other species. As the dry season descends and the waters recede, a previously submerged landscape emerges, setting the stage for a host of eco-tourism activities, from paddling through the transformed wetland to camping under a vast, starlit sky on sandy isles.

Biodiversity Meets Livelihoods

Kim Poleak, a seasoned insurance professional with a past rooted in tour guiding, observes the intricate symbiosis between the local community’s traditional fishing practices and the wetland’s conservation. He highlights the fact that Cambodia is home to five Ramsar sites, each playing a vital role in biodiversity conservation and community livelihoods. Of these, Stung Treng stands out for its remarkable biodiversity and its role in supporting local livelihoods through tourism.

Advocating for Sustainable Tourism

Orn Porsoeun, the director of the provincial tourism department, champions the potential of Stung Treng’s ecotourism. He points to the Koh Han and Borey O’Svay ecotourism communities as exemplars of balancing commercial activity with conservation. The department leads efforts in training local communities in hospitality and environmental stewardship, driving the agenda for sustainable tourism.

Challenges Amid Post-Pandemic Recovery

However, the shadow of the post-pandemic recovery looms large. Community members like Pou Sai and San Mao, who are actively involved in promoting the region’s ecotourism, face significant challenges. They offer a range of services, from boat rentals to homestays, and note that the busiest period for tourism is from February to April. Despite their efforts, the community struggles to draw visitors, with current numbers standing at a mere 10% of pre-pandemic levels. This harsh reality has forced some community members to seek alternative income sources, casting a veil of uncertainty over the future of Stung Treng’s ecotourism.