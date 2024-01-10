en English
Cambodia

Remarkable Success of Bird Nest Protection Project in Cambodian Wildlife Sanctuary

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Remarkable Success of Bird Nest Protection Project in Cambodian Wildlife Sanctuary

In the dawn of a new era for wildlife conservation, the Bird Nest Protection Project helmed by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Cambodia has painted a picture of hope at Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary in Mondulkiri province. The sanctuary has witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of rare bird nests, from 11 in 2018 to a commendable 41 in 2023.

Community and Conservation: A Symbiotic Survival

This initiative, embarking on its journey in 2017, serves as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts. It binds together local communities, WCS Cambodia, government agencies, and international supporters like the USAID’s Morodok Baitang Project. The project’s primary focus is the protection of nests belonging to endangered avian species such as the giant ibis, sarus crane, and small stork. The venture has unfolded tangible benefits for both conservation efforts and the livelihoods of local communities.

The Guardians of Nature’s Nest

Members of the local community have risen to the occasion, becoming instrumental in safeguarding the nests. This unique involvement has not only contributed to the conservation initiative but has also opened avenues for earning income and promoting eco-tourism. One such community member, Phay Nai, hailing from the Bunong minority ethnic community, has adopted the role of a nest guardian. Her story is a testament to the transformation of local perception towards the importance of protecting endangered species.

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

The project falls in line with the REDD+ framework, aiming to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. Beyond that, it strives to enhance community awareness and participation in wildlife conservation efforts. The project’s success is a beacon of hope, assuring that it is possible to strike a balance between ecological preservation and community development.

Cambodia Wildlife
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

