Phare Ponleu Selpak's Inaugural Sangke River Run: A Race for Art and Community

In a fusion of endurance and artistic flair, Cambodia's Phare Ponleu Selpak—an esteemed non-profit arts and circus center located in Battambang province—is launching its first long-distance running and cycling event dubbed the Sangke River Run. Set to take place on January 20, this event is a key highlight of the center's 30th-anniversary celebrations, with an ambitious goal to raise $300,000 in support of its arts education and youth initiatives.

Global Participation and Local Impact

With a challenging 30 km track, the Sangke River Run has captivated the interest of 160 participants spanning 12 countries. The diverse participant demographic includes solo runners, relay teams, and cyclists—all united by their shared passion for the arts and community development. The route offers a stunning journey through Cambodia's landscapes, meandering through verdant rice fields and crossing breathtaking suspension bridges. The starting point is set near the historic 11th-century Phnom Banan temple, with the finish line at the Phare campus.

A Fundraising Run with Heart

Beyond the athletic endeavor, the Sangke River Run is also a fundraiser for Phare's educational programs. Participants are actively engaged in crowdfunding efforts to meet their respective financial targets. For instance, participant Hong Vantheth has set a personal fundraising goal of $1,000. As of January 8, he has already managed to collect over half of this amount. Conversely, participant Keiko Uehara is still striving to gather contributions towards her modest goal of $90.

Phare Ponleu Selpak: Transforming Lives through Art

Phare Ponleu Selpak was born as an art school for Cambodian refugees and has since evolved into an internationally recognized center, offering a comprehensive curriculum in visual and performing arts, along with community outreach programs. The Sangke River Run is symbolic of Phare's enduring mission to transform lives through the power of art. To be part of this transformative journey, participants must fundraise or donate a minimum of $30, with all proceeds channeled towards the organization's educational and social support endeavors. The event is also open to volunteers and sponsors, further promoting Battambang as an arts and culture hotspot.