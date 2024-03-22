Maria Gigante Crowned Universal Woman 2024, Philippines Celebrates Victory

Maria Gigante of the Philippines emerged as the celebrated winner of Universal Woman 2024 during the pageant's grand finale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The prestigious event, held on a Friday night, saw the 30-year-old Cebuana not only clinch the title but also bag the Social Media Award, solidifying her influence and popularity both on and off the stage.

Advertisment

The Journey to the Crown

Gigante's path to victory was marked by her compelling answer during the question and answer segment. Asked to define what a Universal Woman means to her, she eloquently envisioned a future rooted in respect, collaboration, and the celebration of diversity. Gigante's advocacy for positive social change, sustainable economic progress, and an inclusive society resonated with the audience and judges alike, setting her apart from the competition. Her prior participation in the Miss World Philippines Competition in 2022 underscored her experience and commitment to the pageantry world.

Breaking Barriers: Universal Woman's Inclusive Vision

Advertisment

Universal Woman is distinguished by its inclusive criteria, welcoming contestants aged 25 to 45 without imposing restrictions on height, weight, or marital status. This progressive stance underlines the pageant's mission to celebrate the multifaceted beauty and brilliance of women committed to making a significant impact in today's world. Gigante's victory not only exemplifies her individual excellence but also aligns with the pageant's broader objective of championing women's empowerment and societal contribution.

Global Representation and Future Prospects

The coronation night was a global affair, with finalists from various countries vying for the coveted title. Lisandra Chirinos of Venezuela earned the first runner-up position, followed by Elisa Mysyshyne, Brianna Mai of Cambodia, and Chabeli Peña, showcasing the international appeal and competitive spirit of the pageant. As Universal Woman 2024, Gigante is poised to embark on a year of advocacy, representing the pageant's ideals on global platforms, and spearheading initiatives aimed at fostering a world of equality, sustainability, and positive change.

Maria Gigante's triumph as Universal Woman 2024 marks a significant milestone in her journey and a proud moment for the Philippines. Her victory is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the power of women worldwide who strive to make a difference. As she steps into her role, Gigante's vision for a new era of beauty, grounded in respect, collaboration, and inclusivity, paves the way for future generations of women leaders and changemakers.