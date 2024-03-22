Koh Tonsay Tourism Port Nears Completion, Set to Elevate Kep’s Tourist Appeal

Kep provincial governor Som Piseth has recently announced a significant milestone in the development of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port, declaring it about 90% complete. This development, inspected on March 19, is heralded as a transformative project for Kep's islands, aiming to position them as modern, high-end eco-tourism destinations.

With the Kep Tourism Master Plan 2023-35 guiding its vision, the province is set to embrace sustainable development, quality, competitiveness, and smart tourism principles. The completion of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is a pivotal step towards realizing this vision, promising to modernize the province's tourism infrastructure and boost its appeal to domestic and international visitors alike.

Strategic Development and Economic Implications

The construction of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is not only a landmark achievement for Kep but also a strategic move to enhance the provincial tourism industry's competitiveness. According to Ho Vandy, adviser to the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, the presence of modern ports is crucial for ensuring the safety and trust of tourists, a sentiment echoed across global coastal tourism destinations.

Once operational, the port is expected to streamline water transport management, attract more ferry companies, and consequently improve the overall quality of tourism services in the province. This development is part of a broader effort, supported by the Asian Development Bank with a projected budget of around $1.2 million, to elevate Cambodia's coastal regions as premier tourist destinations.

Infrastructure and Facilities

Located at the site of the old port in Kep town, the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port spans approximately 3,500sqm and includes a 13m x 100m concrete pier alongside a new administrative building. This building will house ticket sale counters and waiting rooms for guests, ensuring a comfortable and efficient experience for all visitors.

The port's design and infrastructure are aimed at accommodating the anticipated influx of tourists, reflecting the region's commitment to sustainable and high-quality tourist experiences. This initiative aligns with the broader goals outlined in the Kep Tourism Master Plan 2023-35, which seeks to transform Kep into a smart, luxury tourism destination through strategic infrastructure and policy development.

Looking Forward

The nearing completion of the Koh Tonsay Tourism Port marks a new chapter in Kep's journey towards becoming a leading eco-tourism and luxury resort destination in Cambodia. By blending modern infrastructure with sustainable tourism practices, Kep is positioning itself to attract a new wave of tourists seeking unique and high-quality experiences.

As the project moves towards completion, stakeholders and residents alike are optimistic about the positive impacts it will have on the local economy, tourism sector, and the province's overall development. The Koh Tonsay Tourism Port is not just a testament to Kep's ambitions but a beacon for the future of tourism in Cambodia.