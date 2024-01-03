en English
Cambodia

Kampong Thom Governor Leads Tree Planting Initiative to Boost Tourism and Local Economy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
On the cusp of the new year, Nguon Ratanak, the provincial governor of Kampong Thom, led an initiative to plant over 60 young tree saplings in Stung Sen garden, located along the serene Stung Sen river. The endeavor, held on December 31, aimed to enhance the aesthetics of the provincial town with the intent of drawing more domestic and international tourists.

Planting for a Purpose

The governor, alongside representatives from the provincial authorities, planted a diverse range of 62 tree species in the garden. The selection of the saplings was not random, but rather a conscious effort to ensure the survival of various species for future generations. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the trees are anticipated to serve as natural shields, mitigating the impacts of natural disasters such as storms and floods.

A Scenic Spot for Relaxation and Photography

But the vision for Stung Sen garden extends beyond merely being a tree park. The authorities envisage it as a haven for exercise and relaxation, providing a clean and attractive environment. Furthermore, the picturesque setting, with its newly added greenery, is expected to serve as an appealing spot for photography aficionados.

Responsibility and Maintenance

The governor entrusted the Forestry Administration in the province with the responsibility of maintaining the garden. The administration has been tasked with ensuring the saplings’ growth and the garden’s continued development, thus preserving its appeal for years to come.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

Chhay Sivlin, the president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA), lauded the initiative on January 2. She opined that the addition of flowers or trees can significantly boost tourism. Recognizing Kampong Thom’s richness in culture, natural resources, and beautiful landscapes, Sivlin suggested that the garden could encourage travelers en route from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap to halt their journey for a visit. The result? An increase in employment opportunities in the tourism sector and improved income for local residents, providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses by catering to tourists.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

